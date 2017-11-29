On Thursday, Oct. 5 police investigated a report of an attempted break and enter into the Pharmasave store in Thamesford.

One of the front windows had been smashed but there were no signs that anyone had entered the business.

On Sunday, Oct. 8 at approximately 7 a.m., an alert citizen noticed one of the front windows at Pharmasave in Thamesford, had again been smashed by an object and called police.

Again there were no signs that anyone had entered the business.

Police have obtained surveillance photos of the suspect in the October incident.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and are seeking the public's assistance with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP Detachment at 519-485-6554

Stolen ATV

Oxford County OPP are investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle from a residence on Road 74 in Zorra Township.

On Monday, Nov. 27 just after 3 p.m., police received the report of a theft of an ATV from a barn at the residence between the 15th and 19th Line.

The stolen ATV is described as a white, 2016 CAN AM, model XRM, with an LED light bar on the front, and attached licence plate # 22YS8.

Stolen truck recovered

The day after a break and enter, and a reporter of a stolen pickup truck, the truck was recovered in Woodstock.

On Nov. 23 just before 4 p.m., police received a report of the theft of the black GMC Sierra pickup truck. Officers were in the area at the time searching for a male in connection with a break and enter on Dodge Line when the truck was taken from the driveway of a Karn Road residence by a male who matched the description of the suspect involved.

Around 8:25 a.m. on the following morning, the stolen vehicle was recovered, abandoned on Norwich Avenue in Woodstock.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and is seeking the public's assistance with this investigation.

Collision

On Friday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m., OPP along with Oxford County paramedics responded to a collision involving a cement truck and Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) on the 37th Line in Zorra Township.

Through the course of investigation, it has determined that both vehicles were travelling along 37th Line when they collided.

The driver and passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were both transported by paramedics to a local area hospital to be treated for their injuries. A four –month-old infant inside the vehicle was uninjured and the driver of the cement truck did not sustain any injuries.

As a result of the collision, approximately 200 litres of diesel fuel spilt onto the roadway and into a nearby drainage ditch. Oxford County Roads Department along with the Ministry of Environment were contacted and notified.

The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.

Stolen chainsaw

On Thursday, Nov. 23 at about 6 p.m., police received a report of a break and enter at an address on Zenda Line in South West Oxford Township.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that between Sunday, Nov. 19 and Thursday, Nov. 23, unknowns attended the address and gained entry into a shed that was located on the property. Once inside, unknowns removed a chainsaw.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for these incidents should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com , where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.