The Oxford County OPP are investigating the theft a truck from a Karn Road residence in relation to a break and enter report received from the same area Thursday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 23, police received a report about the theft of a pickup truck.

Officers were in the area searching for a male in connection with a break and enter when a pickup truck was taken from the driveway of the residence by a male who matched the description of the suspect involved.

The suspect is described as a male, 5'6, approximately 35 years old, scruffy beard, wearing a dark coloured jacket and pants.

The truck was seen leaving the driveway of the residence and travelling through a field towards Karn Road. The vehicle then went westbound on Karn Road and was later seen travelling north on East Hill Road.

The stolen pickup truck is described as a black, 2011 GMC Sierra with a silver and aluminum tool box in the bed. The windows are tinted and stickers are located on the rear window.

The OPP are continuing to investigate and are asking for the public’s help with this investigation. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Oxford County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information about the person(s) responsible for this incident should immediately contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.