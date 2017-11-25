Museum merger moving ahead

Ingersoll is moving ahead with assuming ownership of the Oxford County Museum School collection.

The town entered into discussions on incorporating the museum school into the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum after receiving a letter from the Friends of the Oxford County Museum School.

“After several years of struggling, the Board of the Oxford County Museum School wishes to advise you that we can no longer financially maintain operation of the Museum School,” wrote Marilyn Foss and Ken Riehl, co-chairs of The Friends of the Oxford County Museum School. “The decision has not been arrived at easily and it is our aim to be restructured by the end of 2017.”

The Museum School has been operating out of a building at the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum since 2011, after losing its original location at a former school in Burgessville due to changes in funding and support by the Thames Valley District School Board.

“Discussion took place regarding the board’s members becoming members of the museum board and members of a sub-committee of the museum board dealing specifically with the Oxford County Museum School,” wrote Ingersoll clerk Michael Graves in a report to council. “Staff are very hopeful that members of the Oxford County Museum school will become members of the Ingersoll Cheese and Agriculture Museum Board as their expertise will be very beneficial.”

Council has asked for information on the museum school’s financial capacity to assist with merging the collection.