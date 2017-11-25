Ingersoll reopening boundary talks with SWOX

Ingersoll is reopening boundary adjustment negotiations with the Township of South West Oxford (SWOX).

Talks between the two municipalities broke down in August after Ingersoll considered a revised proposal from the township consisting of a series of maps without accompanying text.

“Council, by resolution, directed staff to advise SWOX that no further meetings would be attended by the Ingersoll Boundary Adjustment Committee until SWOX provided a detail proposal,” wrote Ingersoll CAO William Tigert in a report to council. “The proposal would then be reviewed by Ingersoll council as a body before it made the decision to reengage at a committee level with SWOX.”

Having received a more detailed proposal, Tigert wrote that while it is “more comprehensive and does more closely represent the requests that have been put forward by Ingersoll over the past two and half years, there are some issues on which council should provide specific and clear direction to the committee in advance of renewed discussions.”

Those issues include concerns about the existing commercial and industrial base and the need for a separate agreement on the CAMI lands.

“The town must ensure that any reductions, write offs or potential loss of the entire assessments would be deducted from amounts owing to SWOX,” wrote Tigert. “Same would apply to other properties of significant value. Every property of this type, industrial or commercial, needs to be specifically identified and detailed in any agreement.”

Agricultural operations are also a concern, including the ability to expand livestock operations that may negatively impact future development.

Tigert also wrote that the phase in for taxation should be five years for all classes.

He also wrote that he disagrees with assuming both sides of the roads that service both municipalities – Currie and Clarke.

“It could add thousands in operating costs and millions to capital budget,” wrote Tigert. “We need to understand what it means in financial terms before we agree.”

Various town departments, including treasury, fire, engineering and building, also weighed in with their thoughts on the SWOX proposal.

“Undoubtedly a boundary adjustment with the financial ramifications that will result will have significant impact across all departments within the organization,” Tigert wrote. “The most directly impacted areas will be planning, financial and public infrastructure expenditures as the town moves to attract growth and development to the newly acquired lands.”

Council approved reconvening boundary adjustment discussions with SWOX and gave direction on what is needed to achieve an agreement.

The full report can be found in the November council agenda on the town website at: www.ingersoll.ca