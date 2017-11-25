Ingersoll dumping more cash into landfill fight

Ingersoll is putting another $243,279 into fighting the South West Landfill proposal.

Council has given pre-budget approval to ongoing expenses related to opposing the landfill, including technical work by peer experts to ensure the proponent, Walker Environmental Group, adheres to work plans and amendments.

“As council is aware, the opposition to the proposed landfill is the number one strategic priority identified by the town and the community,” wrote Ingersoll CAO William Tigert in a report to council. “Since 2012 the town has significantly funded opposition to the landfill through legal, technical experts and some assistance to other landfill opponents.”

Between 2012 and 2017, Ingersoll has spent a total of $529,384 opposing the landfill.

The bulk of the money - $314,950 – was spent this year.

“The significant costs in 2017 have been attributed to the costs of retaining the services of peer experts to review and critic Walker’s proposed work plans to fulfill the requirements of the terms of reference,” Tigert wrote.

The work plans that have received pre-budget approval came from three firms, including Arcadis, Tetra Tech and Campbell Strategies.

Services provided by Arcadis and Tetra Tech will include participating in technical review meetings, conducting field observations of Walker’s fieldwork program and participating in meetings related to the proposal.

Arcadis’ budget estimate for its tasks is $63,875.

Tetra Tech requested $89,404.

Lobbying firm Campbell Strategies will receive $15,000 per month to June 2019 – a total of $90,000 - to work on the town’s behalf in opposing the landfill.

“The town has established significant reserves to fund the opposition to the proposed landfill,” Tigert wrote. “With the reserves already established and the proposed budget for 2018, the town will have sufficient funds to see this process through to the submission by Walker to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.”