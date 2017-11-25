"Donate a book and make a difference in a child's life” has been the motto for the annual Books for Children Christmas campaign since it was established locally more than 10 years ago.

The concept originated to ensure children in the Ingersoll area, who might not otherwise have books in their home, would receive books via the family Christmas cheer hampers distributed by Ingersoll District Interchurch.

Books for Children promotes awareness of the importance of books in a child's life, supports family literacy and has a direct and lasting impact on children in the community.

New books for children of all ages (babies to teens) can be purchased at Patina's gift shop in Ingersoll at a discounted rate and left in the store's Christmas book box for pick up. New books can also be dropped at the Ingersoll Public Library. Books should be dropped off at the two donation locations no later than Dec. 8.

Once collected, the books are packed into the Christmas hampers by a corps of volunteers.