The Gee Gees! are coming back to the Ingersoll Library.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

You saw them perform last year, and we love hearing them so we invited them back again. Families are invited to the children's area to join in the musical fun with the quartet, the Gee Gees! They sing, they play - Christmas songs old and new. This is a free program suitable for all ages. Please join us for this evening of music in the children's area. Join in the singalong if you like.

Movies for Change: The Age of Stupid

Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

This movie stars Oscar-nominated Pete Postlethwaite as a man living in the devastated future world of 2055, looking back at old footage from our time and asking: why didn't we stop climate change when we had the chance?

This is part of our Movies for Change series: thought provoking documentaries exploring relevant social issues. The film is followed by a discussion with an expert panel and the audience. Light snacks and refreshments will be available.

If you have any questions about this event please email socialmedia@ocl.net.

Art with Mr. A.J.

Tuesday, Dec. 12 and 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For ages 8 and up. Join Mr. A.J. to create some art of your own design. This is a two-part project. Participants must come to both sessions: Dec. 12 from 6:30-7:30, and Dec. 19 from 6:30-7:30. Space is limited and registration is required. To register contact gkavelman@ocl.net. Like all our children’s programming, this workshop is free.

Teen Elf Yourself Party​

Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 6-8 p.m.

Ages 11-18. Get in the holiday spirit while we watch Elf, build gingerbread houses, enjoy a hot chocolate buffet, and eat spaghetti with maple syrup and sprinkles. This is a free event, but space is limited. Please register by contacting the library or by email to Meagan at mberry@ocl.net

Tech Boot Camps

Mondays 2-4 p.m. Each week we cover a new topic with time after the presentation for questions and help. If you have your own tablet or laptop please bring it along. Limited numbers of Chromebooks and iPads are available to work on. This is a free program, no registration required.

Dec. 4: Ancestry Library Edition

Dec. 11: Create a photo book

Dec. 18: Tech Help drop in

Friday Movie Matinees:

Friday matinees are at 2 p.m., free, and for adults only. Movies are also subject to availability, and we may need to offer a substitute if the film is unavailable

Dec. 1: Churchill

Dec. 8: Logan Lucky

Dec. 15: Tulip Fever

Dec. 22: The Trip to Spain

Dec. 29: The Viceroy’s House