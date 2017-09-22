Picketers protest NAFTA deal at Parliament

Cami workers went from the picket line to Parliament Hill Friday.

Buses carrying 110 auto workers pulled out of the Ingersoll plant lot about 7 a.m. Friday, heading to Ottawa to protest this weekend’s resumption of North American Free Trade Agreement talks.

“We’re the poster child for NAFTA. This is exactly what we’re fighting about,” said Mike Van Boekel, chairperson of Unifor Local 88, which represents Cami workers. “We have to keep manufacturing in this country.”

More than 2,800 Cami employees walked out at 11 p.m. Sunday, largely over job security language. The union wants a letter ensuring that most production of the Chevrolet Equinox vehicle it assembles remains in Ingersoll, while allowing some production in Mexico.

The plant lost another vehicle, the GMC Terrain, to a Mexican plant in July, at cost of 400 jobs.

Canadian, Mexican and American negotiators are slated to resume NAFTA talks in Ottawa this weekend. Reports suggest the U.S. team may table language to improve labour standards in Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to scrap the deal unless negotiators revise it.

At Cami, the union is still awaiting GM Canada’s response to an offer made Thursday in hopes of ending the strike, now in its sixth day.

“We’ve exchanged a few phone calls, they asked for clarification on some of that language,” said Van Boekel. “We’re more than willing to resume talks if the company comes to the table.”

The union also wants improvements to the workers’ monetary package, including pensions, and the recent offer centres on that. But there will be no deal without a so-called “preferred status” letter that would project jobs in Ingersoll, Van Boekel said.

