WALL bowling results

The first three weeks of the new Wednesday Afternoon Ladies League bowling season saw many 200+ games.

On Sept. 6, Barb Freemantle bowled 249, Marilyn Ponting had a 242 game, Bonnie Johnstone bowled 226 and 219.

On Sept. 13, a game of over 300 was bowled by Bonnie Johnstone 320. The games bowled over 200 were Barb Freemantle 271 and 208, Norma Crockett 227, Marilyn Ponting 216, Dawne Fewster 207, Shirley Tofflemire 206, Henrietta Mulder 203 and Eleanor Wardrop 201.

On Sept. 20, the following games over 200 were bowled: Judy Ruppel 233, 217 and 209, Henn Kirwin 222, Kelly Hammond 217, Shirley Tofflemire 216, Barb Freemantle 211.