As the impact of a strike at Cami Automotive continues to be felt, Ingersoll Mayor Ted Comiskey said he is concerned for “the many good men and women who work there,” and the community as a whole.



While none of the Cami suppliers contacted by The Ingersoll Times were willing to comment, some sources have stated that many of them have already laid off workers as a result of the labour dispute at the Ingersoll assembly plant.



Cami's 2,800 unionized workers have been on the picket line since Sunday, Sept. 17.



Comiskey said the numbers vary, but for every job at Cami there are several “spin off” jobs tied to it.



“The number is astronomical as to how it's going to affect the community if you don't have Cami present,” Comiskey said. “Even the corner coffee shop is going to have an effect if the patrons aren't there.”



He said he doesn't know what all the divisional concerns between the two parties are, but is aware of Unifor's stand on acquiring job security, demanding GM provide preferred plant status to Cami for production of the Chevrolet Equinox.



With production of the GMC Terrain moved to Mexico resulting in hundreds of layoffs at Cami, Comiskey said he can see why workers at the Ingersoll plant are holding out for some assurance that more work won't be lost.



“I understand how important security is in this day and age with work,” Comiskey said. “Why does one want to work under that (uncertain) stress load in that situation? One product line (the Terrain) was taken from us already.”



He said the major impact of the strike is on people and “how it affects the family is traumatic.”



“I wish them the best in getting back to normal with the security they need,” he said.

