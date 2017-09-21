After receiving a request from the Friends of the Oxford County Museum School, the Town of Ingersoll is entering into discussions to take over the Museum School's collection.



The request came in a letter from Marilyn Foss and Ken Riehl, co-chairs of The Friends of the Oxford County Museum School.



“After several years of struggling, the Board of the Oxford County Museum School wishes to advise you that we can no longer financially maintain operation of the Museum School. The decision has not been arrived at easily and it is our aim to be restructured by the end of 2017.”



The Museum School has been operating out of a building at the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum since 2011, after losing its original location at a former school in Burgessville due to changes in funding and support by the Thames Valley District School Board.



In their letter, Foss and Riehl expressed “great thanks” to the Town of Ingersoll and the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum for their assistance in surviving “much longer than we might have otherwise.”



“We have felt our location within the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum has helped keep our exposure and has added to the success of the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum. We are immensely proud of our ability to keep this facility going and we want to continue into the future.”



That is the reason they would like to transfer ownership of the Museum School's collection to the Town of Ingersoll to be maintained by the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum, Foss and Riehl wrote.



“We would like the Museum School to continue in its current location and we feel that the improvements we have made to the building and our efforts to maintain our extensive collection have made it easy for the facility to be maintained as an attraction in Ingersoll.”



The Friends of the Oxford County Museum School are proposing “to adjust their mandate to reflect the change in ownership of the collection to the Town of Ingersoll, administered by the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum.”



The group is proposing that once documentation for the change is in place, The Friends of the Oxford County Museum School will cease to be a governing body and become an advisory board, “retaining the same name and administrative rights (tax exempt number, incorporatio n number etc.).”



It states the purpose of the board will be to participate in strategic planning, initiate and participate in fundraising, act as ambassadors for the museum within the community, advise on approaches to increasing and maintain members, lend support to collection, conservation, exhibition, education and public programs, support the museum in carrying out its mission.



“Again, we thank the Town of Ingersoll for the wonderful partnership they entered into with us,” Foss and Riehl wrote. “To us, this is a continuation of that partnership in a different form.”



In a report to council, Ingersoll clerk Michael Graves wrote that The Friends of the Oxford County Museum School have “done an excellent job keeping their board going for several years, staff and council have been aware that this outcome may someday occur.”



“Staff would feel honoured to receive the collection and continue on the legacy of the Museum School in its current location, Graves wrote.



He did note that town staff do have some concerns.



“First, if and once the committee becomes an advisory committee of council, it can no longer keep its tax exempt number and incorporation number. It will be under the town financial system and incorporation number.”



He also wrote that “although some of the functions of the Museum School Advisory Committee would be helpful, it is difficult to have a separate advisory committee managing one of the buildings on the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum site.”



Graves wrote that town staff would suggest creating a sub committee of the already existing Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum Board “or potentially that the members of the Oxford County Museum School Board join the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum Board.”



Council accepted a recommendation from staff that representatives – one from council and one from staff – be tasked with meeting the Oxford County Museum School Board “and determining the details of transition.”



Graves also wrote that assuming the Museum School collection will have have a budgetary impact for the town and that staffing resources for the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum will need to be reviewed during the budget process.





