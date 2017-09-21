New ambassador crowned at Embro Fall Fair

“Canada Rocks – 150” Embro Fair theme’s décor greeted visitors as they arrived at the event Sept. 15 to 17 with a huge Canada flag painted on a pile of large square bales.

The opening evening, Friday night “Only in Canada” program included the official opening by Community Service Award winner Eleanor McIntosh.

Greetings came from Mayor Margaret Lupton, Embro and Zorra Agricultural Society president Marian Sterk and home craft President Kathryn Walton.

Emcee Doug Turvey introduced the 2017 Pumpkin Princess Courtney Pletsch from A.J. Baker School and her pumpkin weighed 44.75 lbs. Second and third place winners were Hailey Minler, Zorra HPS and Hayleigh Cooper, A.J. Baker

Pumpkin Prince who is also from A.J. Baker School was Owen Pletsch and his pumpkin weighted 36.9 lb. Second and third place winners were Jacob Cooper, A.J. Baker and Owen Bean, Zorra HPS.

The Pumpkin Prince and Princess contest for growing the heaviest pumpkin with specific seeds is sponsored by Blythe Dale Sand and Gravel.

Contestants and their sponsors for the 2017-18 Ambassador of the Fair competition were introduced by Turvey.

Bethan DeRudder sponsored by Jennifer Webb-Century 21 is in her second year of dental hygiene program at St. Clair College in Windsor.

Kaitlyn McKay sponsored by the Braemar Women’s Institute (W.I.) is in her second year Social Service Work – Gerontology program at St. Clair College in Windsor.

The judges who interviewed the girls prior to their prepared and impromptu speeches were Harold Matthews, Kayla Veldman and Dianne Kennedy.

While the judges were deliberating, the winning entries for the “Canada Rocks Showcase” video competition were shown and prize money presented. First prize elementary school age – Bryer Fleming, first prize adult Janice Costa and first prize group Harrington Knox Presbyterian church.

The other entertainment for the evening was “Canadian Face Time Challenge” with Laura Green, John Hazeleger, Lynne Heersink and Kim Topp.

Before crowning the new Ambassador of the Fair, Emily Van Bommel delivered her farewell speech.

Kaitlyn McKay was crowned the new 2017-18 Ambassador of the Fair.