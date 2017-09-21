Juggling Workshop – Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. Learn to juggle. If you can throw and catch, you can learn to juggle in less than an hour. Adults and ages 12 and up can sign up for this fun event. Space is limited, so you must pre-register - sign up sheet is at the front desk or email ingersolllibrary@ocl.net or call 519-485-2505.

Friday Movie Matinees

Friday matinees are at 2 p.m., free and for adults only. Movies are also subject to availability, and we may need to offer a substitute if the film is unavailable

The Big Sick: Oct. 6

Maudie: Oct. 13

Bon Cop Bad Cop 2: Oct. 20

Beatriz at Dinner: Oct. 27

Shark Lady Event on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

Author Jess Keating will be here to read her book and talk to the audience. The book, Shark Lady, tells the story of Eugenie Clark, popularly known as The Shark Lady, an American ichthyologist known for her research on sharks. She was still diving and with sharks until she was 90. While this is a children’s book, the story will be interesting to all ages, adults included.

Seedy Saturday – Saturday, Oct. 14 10 a.m. To 12 p.m.

Harvest time is here, and that means it's time to collect your seeds to use next year. If you have an abundance and would like to donate them to our seed library, or just share with others during the event, please bring them (clean, dried, and labelled) to Ingersoll Library. Seedy Saturday is from 10 a.m. to noon, but you are welcome to drop off seeds anytime. Check out what we have available in our seed library and borrow some for next spring's planting.

The Raptors visit Ingersoll Library Monday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

No, not those Raptors, but the creatures also known as Birds of Prey. Mike Shore will be here with some of these birds - learn all about nature's flying hunters, and get the chance to interact with them. This program is free to the public thanks to our generous donors. Open to all ages, but children under the age of 11 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Cooking with Kim – Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Register now for another food demo with Oxford County’s own Kim Quigley. Kim will show us how to make some fresh, fast and fabulous food. Space is limited, and there is a $10 non-refundable fee for participants, payable at registration. Sign up and pay early to reserve.

Use your smart phone as your library card

If you use a loyalty card app such as Stocard, you can just present your device to the service desk and we’ll scan the screen on your device. This is available only at the Ingersoll branch at this time.

Teens

Join our Teen Advisory Group and have a say what the library can offer teens. We meet once a month at the Ingersoll Public Library, snacks included. Contact Meagan at mberry@ocl.net for information about our next meeting.

Coding Club

Attention kids 8-12. Are you interested in learning to code? Have some skills to share? Join Coding Club and let's learn together. We will meet bi-weekly starting Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5-6:30 p.m. Ages 8-12. Registration is required. Spaces are limited. To register visit the Ingersoll Public Library, call us at 519-485-2505, or email Meagan at mberry@ocl.net.

Tech Boot Camp

Mondays from 2-4 p.m. at the Ingersoll Public Library, for adults

Oct. 16 - Email Basics- Sign up for a Gmail email account and learn how to send and receive email. Bring a laptop if you’d like to follow along. Some Chromebooks will be available to borrow in the library.

Oct. 23 - Email Basics for Tablets & Smartphones - Explore popular email apps, sending and receiving emails on your tablet, and using your contacts/address book app.

Oct. 30 - Spotting Fake News - What happens when fake news spreads? How can you tell the difference between what is fake and factual? Learn how to navigate the media and determine what is real and what is made up.

Hours

We are closed Thanksgiving Monday Oct. 9, after which our regular hours start again:

Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. To 8:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 4 p.m.