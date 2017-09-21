A woman was killed and a man was missing after a plane crashed into Lake Huron near Goderich.

Witnesses reported seeing a small aircraft that appeared to be flying in distress near the Goderich Municipal Airport about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, prompting emergency crews to be dispatched, Huron OPP said.

Search crews using police dogs, boats and aircraft scoured the land and lake for the missing plane and its two occupants.

Members of the Huron OPP marine unit found a woman’s body near a small amount of crash debris from a fixed-wing plane in the water less than two kilometres offshore, just west of the airport, about 2:30 a.m., police said. The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at hospital.

Searchers, including an OPP dive team, scoured the lake Thursday for the body of the man, the second occupant of the plane, who also hasn’t been identified.

“They’re still trying to locate the bulk of the plane,” Const. Jamie Stanley said. “They found portions of the plane.”

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) was notified, but hasn’t sent an investigator to the crash scene, a spokesperson said.

“Until they find the plane, we’re not deploying,” a TSB spokesperson said Thursday.

An independent agency, the TSB probes marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation accidents.

Goderich closed both of its municipal boat launches to limit unnecessary vessel traffic during the search and recovery effort Thursday.

The Goderich airport remained open, but pilots were advised to call ahead.

Operations at the Sifto Salt mine, south of Goderich airport, were unaffected by the plane crash, said a spokesperson for parent company Compass Minerals.

The crash comes four months after pilot Raymond Taylor, 67, died when his single-engine aircraft hit trees near the runway of the Plattsville airfield on May 13.

With files from Kathleen Smith, Goderich Signal Star

dcarruthers@postmedia.com

twitter.com/DaleatLFPress