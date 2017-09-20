After one run through the autumn colours of Roth Park in October of 2013 Waterloo resident Robilyn Vanos was hooked.

“I loved it,” she said. “I thought the course was beautiful. The atmosphere was super welcoming, friendly and festive.”

Vanos, who father Jim Vanos died of pancreatic cancer in 2005, immediately decided she wanted to take a larger role in the event, eventually becoming chair of the Cool Runnings Trail Race committee.

“I just feel really cancer is so devastating that I think its important any time anyone can do something to support the mission of the Canadian Cancer Society,” Vanos said.

Cool Runnings is a competitive 10 km, 5 km and kid fun-run to raise funds to assist those living with cancer and funding vital research.

This mixed surface trail race winds through the trail system of Pitttock Conservation Area and is designed by experienced runners and open to all levels of experience.

“The course is so beautiful and runs along the Thames River,” Vanos said. “It’s gorgeous.”

The event includes lots of prizes, as well as pizza and Gunn’s Hill cheese following the event.

“It’s super easy to register and you can even fundraise online,” Vanos said.

Participants can also register and pick up pledge sheets at the Canadian Cancer Society located at 65 Springbank Avenue.

--- --- ---

IF YOU GO

What: Cool Runnings Trail Race in support of Canadian Cancer Society

When: Saturday, October 21, 2017 - 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Where: Roth Park, 680 Highland Dr., Woodstock

Visit: www.cancer.ca/coolrunnings