Many heart attack survivors were at Victoria Park in Ingersoll Sept. 16 for the 15th annual Walk for Life.

The fundraiser brings in money for Alexandra Hospital's cardiac care centre, with all of the money going towards maintenance and other items in the rehab centre.

Judy Winter, nurse case manager with the cardiac care centre, said that they’ve heard from many people who’ve come through their doors that the cardiac care department has a wonderful program.

“There’s strong evidence that exercise will improve your heart’s function,” Winter said. “Exercise, in general, is good for our body. Not just your heart, but for your legs, your lungs and everything else.”

Last year’s event raised $5,000 for the centre.

One person out walking was Tony Lane who had a stent put in around 14 months ago and was out supporting the centre that had helped him “get back to 100 per cent.”

“People need to get exercise and people need to look after themselves,” he said. “This is a great program to help people understand what they need to do.”

Gerald Kamps said that two months after his heart attack, he was able to start biking again, and since then he’s clocked about 11,000 km in two years.

“It’s excellent,” … said. “My heart, there’s absolutely no issue. I had a triple bypass and I feel great. This rehab that they have here in Ingersoll is amazing, it gives people confidence to get out there again.”

Kamps said the fundraiser reminds people that they should get out and keep exercising.

“We all should be exercising and we all should’ve been doing it years before,” he said. “I did bike a lot before, but now it’s become bigger. It’s been encouraging.”