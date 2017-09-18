Here are several facts about Cami, the automotive plant in Ingersoll where thousands of workers have gone on strike.

-- The automotive factory was opened in 1989. It’s owned by General Motors of Canada Limited. Its last major strike was 1992, lasting five weeks.

-- The picket lines will be packed: there are 2,800 unionized workers at Cami, and there are about another 300 salaried staff. About three weeks ago, workers voted 99.8% in favour of a strike.

-- A key issue is job security – stoked by GM Canada’s decision to this summer move production of one vehicle, the Terrain crossover SUV, to Mexico. That cut 400 jobs at the factory. The union, Unifor, wants a pledge that the remaining vehicle, the Equinox, won’t be moved to another plant.

-- The strike’s ripple effects are already being felt: GM Canada’s plant in St. Catharines will shut down this week and Ingersoll supplier Autrans Corp. – which, located near the Cami plant, does some engine assembly – is already shut down. So several hundred workers are off the job in those spots, too.

-- Cami workers have been working mandatory six-days-a-week overtime for seven years.

-- GM Canada concluded talks with its other Unifor plants in September 2016. Those workers received wage increases, a higher starting wage for new hires and a signing bonus. The company also pledged a new vehicle for its Oshawa assembly plant, and made 700 temporary jobs permanent.

-- In early 2015, not quite three years ago, General Motors invested $560 million in the Cami plant. One analyst said it suggested very good things for workers there: “It indicates GM is still committed to Canada,” Carlos Gomes said at the time.

-- The last contract talks, in September 2013, ended with 89% of workers approving a four-year pact that, among other things, extended benefits and other full-time perks to about 300 people who’d been contract workers. Cami workers are paid $34/hour.

