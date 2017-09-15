It’s not about the money — it’s about what they do with it that really maters.

That’s the message United Way Oxford wanted to convey to agency partners, community members, volunteers and donors at their annual kick-off held Thursday night at Sally Creek Bistro.

“We just want people to know about the impact we’re making,” explained Kelly Gilson, executive director of United Way Oxford. “It’s not about a dollar value.”

Campaign chair Leslie Farrell explained that United Way has evolved in the last few years due to changing needs in the community.

“It’s about listening to the community and what its needs are,” she said. “They aren’t the same as they were 15 years ago.”

Over the last two years the agency has undergone a lot of change to their funding model, opening funding up and saying goodbye to member agencies.

Hearing from those with lived experience helped to craft a new set of strategies for the organization.

“We have adjusted and honed in and we are much more targeted,” Gilson said.

Farrell also said the evening was about education and information.

“We used to assume people in the community know what we do,” she said. “Tonight is about inspiring and motivating people to support their community.”

For the first time ever, the United Way also introduced 12-year-old Morgan Vording, a youth ambassador and spokesperson for the organization, who will speak about how the United Way “changes lives.”

Farrell said the idea behind the youth ambassador is to start youth early “understanding the needs of their community and how they can make a difference.”

“Morgan was picked because she has fabulous confidence and ability to share a message,” Gilson said.

And while it may not be number one on the agenda of the evening, funding is necessary to run their programs.

While they didn’t even state a goal last year, this season’s campaign goal is $1.2 million.

“Raising money is necessary but what we do with those dollars is what really matter,” Farrell said.

