The Ingersoll District Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for its 27th annual Ingersoll Awards of Excellence on October 19 at the Elm Hurst Inn and Spa.



“It's that time of year again, that we are asking for your help in recognizing people of businesses who stand out to you,” wrote the Awards of Excellence Committee. “Please make our job hard and submit many nominations for the different categories.”



Awards are handed out in four categories including business or industry of the year award, agricultural award, citizen of the year award and young entrepreneur/youth citizen of the year award age 29 and under.



The business or industry of the year award goes to a business or industry that is well respected within the community by area businesses, customers and employees.



“This business or industry is required to have been involved in the Ingersoll area for a minimum of one year,” the committee wrote. “This award is not only for the business or industry, but could also be a team leader within the company.”



The agricultural award is for any business, industry or team leader with ties to the agricultural industry.

Citizen of the year goes to an individual well respected for his or her integrity and enthusiasm and has been involved in the community for a number of years.



Young entrepreneur/youth citizen of the year award age 29 and under goes to an individual well respected for his or her integrity and enthusiasm and has been involved in the community.



“As a young entrepreneur, you have what it takes to make it in business – passion, drive, energy and creativity,” the committee wrote.



Recipients do not have to be members of the Chamber of Commerce.



More information is available on the internet at: www.ingersollchamber.com

