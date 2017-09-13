Mt. Elgin and Salford set to celebrate Canada 150

Mt. Elgin and Salford are set to celebrate Canada 150 later this month.



The two communities have partnered on a weekend of events in Mt. Elgin that runs Friday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 1.



“We've been planning this for about a year,” said Dawne Fewster, a member of the Canada 150 Committee.



She said the celebration is being held later in the year because many communities held Canada 150 events on July 1.



The celebration begins Friday with a Sip and Savour event at the Mt. Elgin Community Centre from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring local talent The Small Town Girls and Kiley Joe Masson.



Tickets for the show are $2 each and can be purchased by calling 519-485-3197 or 519-842-3844.



Food and refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the evening.



Saturday will see a full day of events and activities between 8 a.m. and dusk, including an outdoor vendors market, learn to shuffle, quilt show and tea at Mt. Elgin

United Church, antique tractor show, pedal tractor display and a classic car show.



There will demonstrations from the Ingersoll Cheese and Agricultural Museum, Canada-themed kid's activities, games and crafts, Grand River Inflatables, a horseshoe tournament and tug of war.



“There will be birthday cake available all day (on Saturday) as long as it lasts,” Fewster said.



The Dave Kovacs Band will be performing from 7 p.m. to dusk on Saturday.



There will be a pancake and sausage breakfast at Mt. Elgin Community Centre on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a non-denominational outdoor church service at 11 a.m. People are asked to bring their own chairs to the service.



Parking will be available at the Oxford Reformed Christian School throughout the weekend.



Fewster said people can also write a note to be placed in a time capsule at the Mt. Elgin Public Library.



The celebration has been supported through donations from local businesses and a grant from the municipality.



“Without them, we wouldn't be able to do it,” Fewster said.

