“Our simple goal is we want to help this community stop this dump,” said Ted Griffith in explaining Campbell Strategies' plan to oppose Walker Environmental Group's Southwest Landfill proposal.



The Toronto-based firm has been hired by the Town of Ingersoll to organize a public relations campaign to help bury the landfill proposal and Griffith and

Christopher Holz outlined the preliminary plan at council's September meeting.



“Our first goal is to listen,” said Griffith in the council chamber where the public gallery was filled to overflowing with people, many of them wearing Stop the Dump T-shirts. “Listen to each individual and organization involved in stopping the dump. We really need to understand what everybody is doing on this issue.”



From there, Griffith said, he and his firm can come up with “a more fullsome plan to compliment what everybody is already doing.”



“We need to get everyone working together so we can convince the provincial government to put a knife in it and stop it,” he said.



In giving some background on the firm, Holz said Cambpell Strategies operates as a lobbyist at all three levels of government – municipal, provincial and federal.



He outlined two of the major campaigns the firm has successfully handled, including a pro bono case two years ago that helped trigger a unanimous vote in the

House of Commons to provide a $180 million settlement to Canadian victims of the drug thalidomide.



The firm was also involved in getting the government to cancel the Oakville gas plant.



Holz said the ant-landfill campaign will be multi-faceted, involving meetings, rallies – including events at Queen's Park – and material development.



Like Griffith, he underscored the importance of the community's role in the campaign.



“At the end of the day, without you (the public) it won't work,” Holz said.



The presentation was met with applause from people in the gallery.



“This council and this staff are working very hard to do what we can to stop the dump,” said Deputy Mayor Fred Freeman.

