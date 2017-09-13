Cleaning up

Tires, appliances, scrap metal, electronics, batteries, paint, cleaners and solvents and other materials that can't be put at the curb were unloaded from a steady steam of vehicles at a special waste collection event in Ingersoll on Saturday, Sept. 9.



Contractors were set up at various stations in the parking lot in front of CAMI Automotive between 8 a.m. and noon, unloading and processing material for disposal.



“None of this stuff is going to the (Salford) landfill site,” said Pam Antonio, waste management coordinator with the County of Oxford. “It's all going back to the contractors we've hired to run this event. At the end of the day, our household waste is going to a household waste contractor.”



Funded by a provincial government program, two special waste collection events are run in Oxford each year, one in the spring and another in the fall.



Antonio said the events are held in a different part of the county each time to help make it convenient for people who don't live close to the Salford landfill site to dispose of material that isn't picked up at the curb.



She said the number of people turning out to the special waste collection events is down to an average of 400 from a peak of 800. That's positive, Antonio said, because it means any stockpiles people had have been dealt with and now the level of material requiring disposal has leveled out.



People also have more options when it comes to disposing of material, Antonio said.



“Anyone who doesn't want to hang on to material can take it to the landfill (year round),” she said. “Oxford County residents are doing a really good job diverting as much as they can. So we appreciate the assistance.”



Information about what material can be processed at the landfill is available on the internet at: www.wasteline.ca







