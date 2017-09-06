Oxford's MPP is launching a new campaign urging people to shop and buy locally.

MPP Ernie Hardeman told the Sentinel-Review that his new initiative comes in the wake of significant layoffs and at a time when some government policies are making it difficult for small businesses to compete in a global society.

"Obviously if all of us in Oxford do our part and support our local businesses that would be a great asset to them," he said. "It also makes it more possible for people who were hard hit by the job losses in our area to compete with society too."

The local politician said that they want to talk to local entrepreneurs in the county to find out what it is they can do to help them be successful in this economy.

"We're going to do everything we can to encourage government to create the conditions for people to prosper," Hardeman said.

The importance of shopping local is about supporting the jobs of those who working within these establishments, the MPP said, adding that this initiative doesn't just encourage buying local produce, but other locally made goods as well.

"I want it to go beyond that, it isn't just produce that we're talking about," he said. "We're talking about everything that's being provided in the county. If you go to a business in Oxford County there are people working in that business that depend on productivity and it staying in business for their jobs.

"It think we collectively want to work together to help each other in making sure that our economy doesn't lose more jobs and more people," Hardeman added.

In a release to local media, the Oxford MPP said that businesses have also raised concern with high hydro costs, excessive government regulation and expensive labour proposals in Bill 148 that could lead to lay offs in the region.

Hardeman said that he plans to advertise his initiative soon in Oxford County.

