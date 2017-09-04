The annual International Softball Congress tournaments took place last week in Rockford, Michigan.

The ISC’s were Aug. 12 to 19 with the ISC II Aug. 15 to 17. The under-21 tournament and the ISC legends tournaments were Aug. 17 to 19.

The Hill United Chiefs went undefeated in capturing the ISC crown and Page Brake won the ISC II title. The Ohio Battery won the ISC legends and the New Hamburg Mustangs repeated as under-21 champions.

Here’s a look at how locals did at the tournament.

***

The New Hamburg Mustangs won the under-21 ISC tournament for the second consecutive year. The team had five Oxford County athletes, with Embro’s Matt Zilke and Isaiah Whetstone, Bright’s Liam Laforest and Tavistock’s Jake Wiffen and Derek Hyde.

The Mustangs opened the tournament with back-to-back losses to Port Perry and Alvinston, but rebounded with an 8-0 win over Chippewa and 12-0 against Richville. They clinched a spot in the finals after a 3-0 victory against Alvinston then defeated Port Perry 8-7 in the championship game in extra innings.

In the finals, Port Perry broke out to a 4-1 lead after two innings with New Hamburg picking up two in the fourth and Port Perry adding another in the same inning for a 5-3 advantage. After Port Perry made it 7-3 in the fifth, the Mustangs tied the game in the sixth with four runs as Laforest and Zilke each had two RBIs in the inning. New Hamburg took the lead in the top of the eighth when Zilke singled home Connor Weishar and tournament top pitcher Tyler Randerson picked up the win in the bottom half of the inning.

Zilke went 6-for-19 with five runs scored, a home run, three RBIs, four stolen bases and a walk as well as throwing two innings and earning two strikeouts. His batting average was .316 and OPS .824. Whetstone had two hits, an RBI and three walks and also pitched 1.2 innings.

Wiffen was 6-for-17 at the plate for New Hamburg and had two runs scored, three RBIs, two walks and two stolen bases, while getting a .353 batting average and 1.017 OPS. Hyde went 6-for-15 with eight runs scored, six RBIs, four walks, a stolen base, a triple and a home run. He finished with a .400 batting average and team high 1.283 OPS.

Laforest threw seven innings, collecting eight strikeouts, and went 5-for-11 on offence. He had three runs scored, five RBIs, a stolen base and a walk for a .455 batting average and .955 OPS.

***

At the ISC Legends tournament, the Waterdown Legends had Tavistock’s Fred Killing and Woodstock’s Tim Neill help them to a third place finish and a 3-2 record.

Killing went 7-for-16 as the team’s starting catcher and had a triple and to home runs to go with six RBIs. He had a 0.938 slugging percentage and a 0.411 on base percentage for an OPS of 1.349. Neill was the team’s leading pitcher with 18.1 innings tossed, appearing in four games, including two starts. He had a 1-1 record with an ERA of 3.05, allowing only eight runs and collecting 27 strikeouts.

In the ISC main tournament, the Waterdown Hammer had Neill, Killing, Woodstock’s Mike Pullin and John Klingenburg and Tavistock’s Drew Waglar.

Pullin went 3-for-11 with four runs scored, three RBIs and two walks for a .273 batting average and 0.658 OPS. Waglar had a single in two plate appearances.

***

The Shakespeare Falcons competed in both the ISC and ISC II tournaments.

Tavistock’s Derek Hyde and Tyson Zehr were on both teams. In the ISC II, the Falcons lost both their games as Zehr scored two runs during their games.

In the ISC main tournament, the Falcons went 1-2 with Zehr also scoring twice in three games.

***

The Nith River Monsters saw themselves go 1-2 with Bright’s Liam Laforest, Embro’s Isaiah Whetstone and Tavistock’s Trevor Sauder helping the team.

Whetstone went 5-for-12, including a double and three runs scored with a .417 batting average. He finished with a 0.417 on base percentage and a 0.500 slugging percentage for a 0.917 OPS. Sauder went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI for a 1.100 OPS. Laforest had one at bat and pitched 3.2 innings with two strikeouts.

