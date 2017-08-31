Ingersoll Vendor Market a creative fundraiser

The new Ingersoll Vendor and Craft Charity Fundraiser Market has grown since it started about four-and-a-half months ago.

Set up at the Ingersoll Pipe Band Hall on Wonham Street South by Henry Callebert with his wife Sandy Callebert and Kim Sergeant, it's a vendor and craft market created and run by vendors.

"Most venues are done by coordinators - this is vendor operated, so the vendors have a lot of say in it," said Henry.

When it started, it was open every two weeks. But they found a monthly schedule was more popular with vendors and the public.

"Our goal next year is to get outdoor vendors... but we have to see how this works out," said Henry, noting they've had 18-25 vendors each month with capacity for 30-35 vendors. "Like any venture it takes time. 'Rome wasn't built in a day.' It is growing, but the thing we need is to get the word out in the community... get more people through. The more publicity we get, the bigger this will get. It's getting there."

Callebert said they wanted the new charity fundraiser market to fill a void left by an Ingersoll vendor market that closed about a year ago.

"We decided to change the naming of it, so we call it the Ingersoll Vendor / Craft Charity Fundraiser Market. Each month we pick a non-profit charity organization - this month it's Tiny Paws Pet Rescue and Weinerfest. We have a penny auction (with items donated by vendors), we collect the money and give it to the organization to fulfill their dreams. The first one was Big Brothers Big Sisters. We did that for two months, then the Fusion Youth Centre in town here. We said, 'let's give something back to the community.' When you look at the way the system works, non-profit organizations are looking for funding."

Most of the vendors are 'regulars.'

"We have knitting people, the flower arrangements, my business is a spice company. We've got soap vendors, jewellery, Pampered Chef, Tupperware, Thirty-One, Arbonne... we have an assortment of everything. Kim's crafts, and another craft one down there with signage. Kim Mott has pottery that she makes."

The vendors plan to operate the market year-round. The next Ingersoll Charity Fundraiser Market will be Sept. 17, with a Christmas theme, and the charity will be Tiny Paws Pet Rescue.

"We have a different theme every month. If you look around today you'll see some puppy stuff sitting on the tables. In September, we'll have a Christmas theme."