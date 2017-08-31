Canada's Outdoor Farm Show returns Sept. 12

Canada's largest outdoor farm show is returning to Woodstock next month.

The annual Outdoor Farm Show will return its site just north of the city for the 24th year in a row on Sept. 12, bringing with it a huge number of exhibitors and showing off the latest advancements in the agricultural industry.

Communications manager for the farm show Amanda Macfarlane said this year's show will bring with it some new things.

"Every year we have exhibitors bringing new products and new services," Macfarlane said. "In the crop section of the show we have some new companies coming in with crop plots, as well as new traits and new genetics that existing companies are showcasing."

This year's show will also feature a tillage demonstration of the latest cultivator technology, as well as forage demonstration featuring six round bailers.

"We're also having Telehandler ride and drive, which will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. behind the Dairy Innovation Centre," the communications manager said. "This ride and drive will launch at 10 a.m. each day with a demonstration to show the machine's capabilities and once that demonstration is over, qualified attendees will be able to test any machines that they think will work for their operation."

This year's opening ceremony will also have a big announcement from the show's hosts.

"During our opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Sept. 12, we're actually going to be unveiling some new branding in celebration of our 25th anniversary, which will take place in 2018," Macfarlane said.

Last year's farm show was a success, with just over 40,000 attendees and over 750 exhibitors, and this year's farm show is expected to be the same.

Admission for the show is $20 for adults, $10 for youth (ages 13 to 17) and children under 13 get in free and is cash only at the gate. There is also free parking.

The show will run on Sept. 12, 13 and 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

