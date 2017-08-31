The largest charity vehicle show in Oxford County, the 14th annual Community Cruise N Show is rolling into the Home Hardware Building Centre on Samnah Crescent in Ingersoll on Sunday, Sept 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free to vehicle owners and the public, the event raises money for the Children's Aid Society of Oxford's Endowment Fund, the Power of Hope community organization and Ingersoll Special Olympics.

Ron Archer, who organizes the event with Denise Tew and Karen Geerts, said $12,000 was raised through donations 50-50 ticket sales, a silent auction and food sales at last year's event.

Money from the 50-50 draw goes to Special Olympics and the other funds raised are split between the CAS Endowment Fund and The Power of Hope which makes the pajama packs for the CAS Angel Tree at Christmas.

Besides donors, sponsors play a large role in the success of the fundraiser, Archer said.

The Cruise N Show was started and run by Ingersoll Home Hardware Building Centre owner Dave Eisen.

In 2016, Eisen turned the event over to the local Children's Aid Society, but he continues to help out.

“Dave started this car show and has taken it to where it is today,” Archer said.

The show is open to cars, trucks, vans and motorcycles old and new.

“There's no real age limit,” Archer said.

Ingersoll councillors will judge the vehicles entered and select award winners in six categories.

Besides vehicles, the event will include a charity barbecue, music, 50-50 draw and silent auction.

Owners of the first 250 vehicles registered for the show will receive a free gift and there is a prize table filled with items that only drivers can purchase tickets for.

Archer said with the event drawing about 260 vehicles in 2016, the Cruise N Show has outgrown the Home Hardware location and will be relocating to Verspeeten Cartage in Ingersoll in 2018.

“We've run out of space,” said Archer. “This year, I think, is going to be a really good year for us. We're hoping to have around 300 cars this year.”