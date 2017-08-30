Tech Boot Camps - Mondays 2-4 p.m.

Do you feel clueless about the latest technology? Wondering what an app or an Overdrive account can do? Each week we cover a new topic with time after the presentation for questions and help. If you have your own tablet or laptop please bring it along. Limited numbers of Chromebooks and iPads are available to work on. This is a free program, no registration required.

Sept. 11 - Tech 101: Apps, iPads & Tablets - Learn about the different features of tablets and iPads, and check out some interesting and useful apps. Bring your iPad or tablet if you have one, or try one of ours.

Sept. 18 - Intro to the Internet - Learn how to use a browser to access the internet, and use Google to find information you need from websites you can trust. Bring a computer or device, or try one of our Chromebooks.

Friday Movie Matinees

Friday matinees are at 2 p.m., free, and for adults only. Movies are also subject to availability, and we may need to offer a substitute if the film is unavailable

Sept. 1: Going in Style; Sept. 8: The Lovers; Sept. 15: Their Finest; Sept. 22: Megan Leavey; Sept. 29: I Daniel Blake.

Card Making with Cindy – Wednesday, Sept. 13 6:30 p.m.

Adults and teens are invited to learn techniques for making original and beautiful cards. Each participant will be able to make and take home a card in this workshop. Space is limited, so please pre-register

Cookbook Club – Thursday, Sept. 14 7-8 p.m.

We have some membership openings in our cookbook club. We meet every two months on the second Thursday of the month to share recipes, cooking techniques, and all things culinary. Our topic is chosen prior to the meeting, and we have related cookbooks set aside for members’ use, or you may use your own or search the internet. September’s topic is Mexican food. Please register ahead of time by emailing ingersolllibrary@ocl.net

Storm Chasing in Ontario – Wednesday, Sept. 20 7 p.m.

Experience the entire life cycle of thunderstorms with this exciting and educational presentation. See how they form and develop into powerful lightning and wind storms. Watch an Ontario supercell tornado from start to finish as it cuts a path through the countryside near Arthur, Canada as well as two other tornadoes to hit our province. A very powerful presentation explaining the effects storms have in Ontario. Free, no registration needed.

British Home Children Presentation - Tuesday, Sept. 26 7 p.m.

The mission of the British Home Children Advocacy and Research Association is to bring the true stories of the British Home Children to light, to maintain their memory and to reunite the families separated during the child migrant scheme.

The BHCARA is an international organization which strives to catalogue Home Child information and Home Children stories, to reconnect families unjustly torn apart by these migrant programs and to promote the story of the Home Children across the world.

Join us as we hear from Dan Oatman, who will tell the story of the British Home Children and the ongoing research of the association. Free, no registration needed.

New Book Club – Wednesday, Oct. 4 6:30 p.m.

We are starting a new book club this fall as our other club is full. Join other interested readers to read and discuss a wide variety of both fiction and non-fiction, new titles and classics. NBC will meet monthly. The first meeting to meet each other, discuss the format (and rules of book club), and receive the first books will be on Oct. 4 at 6:30 pm. At that meeting future dates and times will be decided that suit the majority. To attend, you must have already registered by emailing lmckee@ocl.netand received a reply confirming your membership.

Juggling Workshop – Wednesday, Oct. 4 7 p.m.

Learn to juggle! If you can throw and catch, you can learn to juggle in less than an hour. Adults and ages 12 and up can sign up for this fun event. Space is limited, so you must pre-register - sign-up sheet is at the front desk or email ingersolllibrary@ocl.net or call 519-485-2505

Children’s programs will start up again in October. Thanks to all who participated and made our summer reading program a big success.

Closures

Monday, Sept. 25 – closed until 4 p.m. (staff development)