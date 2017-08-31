It’s a day dedicated to a topic that has had a devastating effect on many lives in Oxford County.

On Sunday, Sept. 10 the Oxford County Suicide Prevention Team will be hosting an event at Southside Park on World Suicide Prevention Day.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features several speakers, free pizza, interactive activities and community resources.

“This year’s motto is ‘take a minute and change a life,’” explained Jenilee Cook, a social worker at Woodstock and Area Community Health Centre. “It’s a chance to bring hope to the community, provide information about resources and celebrate the community’s resiliency.”

In 2016 Woodstock went through a suicide crisis after five youth took their own lives over the course of four months.

The year before not a single youth suicide was reported in Woodstock or Oxford County.

According to Cook, while the youth suicide crisis has ended there is still much work to be done.

“Youth suicide has decreased but we still have suiciding all the time in Oxford County,” Cook explained. “It’s hard because it was a cluster but that doesn’t mean the ripple effects of the cluster have disappeared.”

But Cook said she believes the rates of Oxford County suicides have not increased in recent years.

“I would suggest we don’t have an increase but maybe we are talking about it more, either when people are struggling and after they died,” she said. “There is an openness to defying the stigma that says we should stay silent.”

Cook said there is always room for more education, especially amongst primary care providers.

“I think we need more education among professionals such as doctors, nurses and social workers,” she said. “They need to be educated on how to identify people at risk of suicide and learn about the community resources available to people at risk.”

World Suicide Prevention Day was first recognized in 2003, as an initiative of the International Association for Suicide Prevention and endorsed by the World Health Organization.

Speakers at the Sept. 10 event include Zoe Butt, who will recite poetry, Cindy Gale, whose daughter died by suicide and Eric Schmiedl who wrote the book Don Quixote Versus the Devil. The collection of stories is designed to raise awareness about having bipolar disorder.

The event also includes music by the Oxford Winds and HAMRD.

On Sept. 6 and 7 the Woodstock and Area Community Health Centre is offering a two-day course entitled ASSIST to help people identify people at risk for suicide and create suicide safe plans.

For more information on the course call Mercedes at 519-539-8055 ext 211.

Rain location for the Sept. 10 event is St. Mary’s Catholic School.

The Oxford Suicide Prevention Team meets the last Wednesday of every month at the Oxford-Elgin Child and Youth Centre at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

