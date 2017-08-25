Walter Nuvoloni is being remembered as a family man who treated everyone with respect.

The 47-year-old father of three died Wednesday after falling nearly 10 metres, or 30 feet, from a catwalk at the Lafarge quarry near Woodstock, prompting Ontario’s Ministry of Labour to launch an investigation.

A devout Catholic, Nuvoloni didn’t care if his good deeds went unnoticed, say those who knew him.

“He was one of those guys who that gave you the shirt off his back, but without anybody noticing. His empathy was exceptional,” said childhood friend John Pacheco. “He always treated everyone with incredible dignity.”

Nuvoloni grew up in Kingston and attended Queens University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history and geography in 1992.

Nuvoloni established deep roots in the eastern Ontario city, volunteering with local organizations, playing soccer and later coaching the Italian Canadian Club squad.

In 1996, he married his wife, Alieda, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he was a longtime parishioner. The couple had three now-grown children: two sons and one daughter.

Nuvoloni worked as an area purchasing manager at Lafarge, a construction-materials giant that operates the quarry southwest of Woodstock, since 2001.

Lafarge, a French industrial company founded in 1833, hasn’t released any details about the circumstances surrounding Nuvoloni’s death at the Beachville site, saying only that the company is cooperating with the ministry investigation and supporting its employees.

Pacheco, who first met Nuvoloni in kindergarten, grew emotional as he listed off a string of adjectives to describe his friend: kind, good-natured, intelligent, resourceful.

“He made an impact everywhere he went,” Pacheco said of Nuvoloni, who was the best man at his wedding in 1996.

“There are really few people that make you a better person just by knowing them, but he was one of them,”

dcarruthers@postmedia.com

twitter.com/DaleatLFPress