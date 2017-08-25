Batteries targeted in break and enter

Sixteen batteries valued at $10,000 each were targeted in a break and enter at a Bell Canada cellular tower site in the Township of South West Oxford on Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police said an alarm was triggered at the site on Curry Road east of Foldens Line at about 2 p.m.

The was not immediately responded to due to mechanical issues at Bell.

A technician was dispatched to the site after the alarm was discovered at 6 p.m. and police were called when it was found that there had been a break and enter.

Police said unknown suspect(s) removed the lock on the fenced in compound and then pried open the door to the building at the base of the tower.

Sixteen batteries that power the site when the electrical system goes down were disconnected and lined up at the door, which had been left propped open.

Police said it is likely the suspect(s) planned to return to steal the batteries at another time.

The batteries were reconnected and damages to the site have been repaired.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles in the area between 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Oxford County OPP can be contacted at 1-888-310-1122 or reports can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at: www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com