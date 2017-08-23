Harvest Festival holds special place in Ingersoll

Ingersoll celebrated its roots with the annual Harvest Festival Aug. 19 and 20.

The festival featured many of the same mainstays as previous years, such as farm equipment on display, tractor and horse rides and different games for kids, while adding some new items.

“There was an exotic animal show featuring some unusual reptiles and amphibians coming in from out of town,” Chelsea Jibb, economic development and tourism assistant with the Cheese and Agricultural Museum said. “We also had the lawn tractor races (Saturday) night, as well as illusionist Lucas Wilson, Canada’s four time Guiness World Record holding illusionist, and a fireworks display.”

The festival is completely free to visitors, but Jibb said the museum did accept donations and held a silent auction with the proceeds going to help future festivals.

The Harvest Festival holds a significant place in Ingersoll’s history, taking the place of the Ingersoll Fair that ran for 100 years.

“(The fair) took place in Victoria Park and it was an opportunity for the rural folks to come in a show off their livestock or their wares or produce,” museum curator Scott Gillies said. “To a degree we’re still doing that and honouring our local history by putting on this festival.”

The festival had a great turnout this year, Jibb said, adding that the weather managed to stay good despite fears of rain on Saturday.

“(Saturday) turned out to be one of the best days,” she said. “Nice and moderate temperature. Today (Sunday) we’re expecting a little more heat but that will bring the folks out for sure.”

Planning for next year’s festival starts right after this year’s event, with Gillies saying it usually takes up to 12 months to plan for it.