An employee is fighting for his life after plunging nearly 10 metres – roughly the height of a three-storey home -- at a worksite southeast of Woodstock Wednesday.

Emergency responders were called to Lafarge, a construction materials supplier, on Road 68 in Zorra Township about 10:35 a.m., Oxford OPP said.

An employee who fell nearly 10 metres, or 30 feet, was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Police secured the scene. Ontario’s Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident.

"It was reported that a worker was walking on a catwalk when he fell," ministry spokesperson Janet Deline said.

A ministry inspector was sent to the scene, she added.

dcarruthers@postmedia.com