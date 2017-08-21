An Ingersoll man who died Friday night in a tragic motorcycle crash on Dundas St. in Woodstock has been identified by Woodstock police as 46-year-old Ken Schlimme.

According to his Facebook page Schlimee was vice president of sales and engineering at North American Stamping Group in Woodstock and was an avid motorcyclist.

The second fatal motorcycle crash in Oxford County within hours, the crash happened on Dundas St. east of Springbank Ave.

Sandra Mione-Kent was riding her motorcycle west on Highway 401, just west of Foldens Line, when she collided with a car stopped in the middle lane Friday about 5:30 p.m., Oxford OPP said.

The 64-year-old was thrown from her motorcycle, police said, and the car she struck caused a chain-reaction crash involving three other vehicles.

Mione-Kent was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation into the cause of the Woodstock crash is still on-going and the Woodstock Police are asking any witnesses or people in that area at the time to please come forward. Woodstock Police phone number is 519-537-2323.

