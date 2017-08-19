Two people were killed in separate motorcycle collisions in the Woodstock area — making it six such deaths in the London area since June.

A woman died following a crash on westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oxford County OPP said.

The motorcyclist was thrown from her bike after striking the back of a car stopped in the middle lane of the highway, near Foldens Line, police said. Three other vehicles stopped ahead of the car that she hit were rear-ended after the initial collision.

The biker was taken to hospital, where she died.

Two hours later, Woodstock police said a 46-year-old Ingersoll man died following a collision between his motorcycle and a van in Woodstock at 7:25 p.m.

The crash happened on Dundas Street east of Springbank Avenue and is still under investigation, Woodstock police said.

Friday’s crashes bring the death tally of motorcyclists to six in less than two months in London and the surrounding area.

Less than two weeks ago, a 52-year-old man died after driving his motorcycle into a car on Wilkins Street in London.

Jake Timmerman, 17, was killed July 17 when his motorcycle hit a utility pole on Ridout Street near Elmwood Avenue. Friends said Timmerman was an experienced dirt-bike driver; his mother said it was his second season riding a motorcycle. Sean Rumball, 41, of Centralia, died July 3 after crashing his bike into an Elgin Street house.

Eric Dye, 26, of Dorchester died in a crash east of London on Canada Day. His sister said he had been riding a motorcycle for a month.

