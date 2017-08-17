Change text size for the story

A 64-year-old man has been found dead inside a power station southwest of Woodstock.

Emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were called to a Hydro One substation in Zorra Township at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday after a person reported seeing someone lying on the ground in the locked compound, Oxford OPP.

Hydro workers arrived to let paramedics inside the gated area, where the man was pronounced dead.

Police aren’t releasing the man’s name until his next-of-kin are notified.

The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and foul play isn’t suspected, police said.

Officials are warning the public about the dangers of trespassing at electricity facilities.