Two hospitals in Oxford County are receiving over $540,000 from the provincial government for repairs.

Cambridge MPP Kathryn McGarry announced Monday that $240,821 is being given to Alexandra Hospital in Ingersoll and $304,706 to Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital for renovations.

"The Ontario government is committed to investing in hospitals across the province, and here in Ingersoll and Tillsonburg," McGarry said. "As a nurse, I know first-hand how important it is to maintain health facilities... This is an important investment to help meet growing health care needs in Oxford County."

The funding will go toward making critical improvements to each hospital's infrastructure.

Acting president and CEO for Alexandra Hospital and Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital Frank Deutsch said that this funding is crucial for both hospitals'infrastructure needs.

"The funding received is vital to ensuring the integrity of our buildings," Deutsch said. "In the past few years the hospitals have used these funds to replace critical infrastructure items such as aged brickwork, boilers and elevators that we could not have otherwise replaced."

Alexandra Hospital will be using this year's funding to repair its HvAC system, which will improve patient safety and comfort, as well as reduce energy costs. The Tillsonburg hospital will replace the electrical transfer switch used to switch to the hospital's emergency power during power outages.

Minister of Health and Long-Term Care Dr. Eric Hoskins said these repairs are crucial to ensuring patients get the help they need.

"By upgrading our hospitals'infrastructure, we are helping Ontarians get the best health care close to home," the minister said.

These two hospitals in Oxford County are part of 131 hospitals that will be receiving a total of $175 million for repairs this year as part of the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund.

The fund was created in 1999 to assist hospitals in renewing their facilities.

