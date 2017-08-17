Mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile virus in Tillsonburg.

Oxford County public health confirmed Tuesday that a mosquito trap in Tillsonburg tested positive for West Nile virus during routine surveillance activities.

It is the first positive mosquito pool for the season in Oxford County.

Throughout the summer, public health traps and tests mosquito pools across the county on a weekly basis. With a positive pool identified, public health is reminding residents to cover up and clean up to avoid West Nile virus.

Public health suggests wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants, especially in mosquito-prone areas, as well as wearing bug repellent containing DEET.

Residents should also clean and empty water holding containers like bird baths, wading pools, pet water dishes and children’s toys, which could be breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Keep grass mowed and bushes trimmed in high use areas and make sure doors and window screens fit tightly and are free of holes.

There has not been a human case of West Nile virus since 2006, however, public health says this positive mosquito pool is proof the virus is present in Oxford County.

In Ontario, there have been seven reported cases of West Nile virus and 113 positive mosquito pools identified from 21 different health units.