Oxford County broke ground on its new waste management administration building Thursday.

As politicians and staff looked on at the county's waste management facility in Salford, a yellow excavator ripped into the soil where the new net-zero structure will be built.

The more than $1.8-million project will boast state-of-the-art construction methods and energy efficiency, using solar panels and an efficient building envelope to completely offset energy use by the facility and the landfill site. It's slated for completion in March.

County warden David Mayberry hailed the project as a "symbol of the (county's) forward thinking."

"We know that for a variety of reasons, like climate change, that we need to change the direction that the world is going," he said. "County council has recognized that and said that we see where we need to go... and we're prepared to go there."

Mayberry said the structure also will be a "learning living laboratory," that school groups can visit to learn more about what's being done at the landfill.

"This will probably be our last landfill," he added. "As you look forward... we'll have to greatly reduce the amount of waste we produce. We're looking at how do we capture all of the resources out of it and then minimize what we can't capture easily."

Chief administrator Peter Crockett said the new facility epitomizes the county's waste-reduction efforts.

"It will be a showcase for all of the technologies and actions being done in zero waste," Crockett said. "The building itself will... show what building technology can look like... (and) at the same time, it will be a functional operation for our landfill."

