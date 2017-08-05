Heavy downpours Friday and overnight Saturday forced the closure of the Embro Truck and Tractor Pull.

“That’s the perks of having an outdoor show,” said Virginia Janssen, media co-ordinator for the event that took place Friday but was cancelled on Saturday.

Janssen said outdoor events are at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“She’s not co-operating this year,” she said.

On Friday the event ran while the skies were dry, but mud prevented vehicles from parking onsite.

Despite that, the event was successful attracting 2,700 people during the farm stock tractor event.

“That’s when the tractors come right from the fields to come out and compete,” she said.

The cancellation included the perennial favourite horse pull, the Big Creek tractor pull that includes the modified trucks and tractors that make “lots of smoke and lots of noise.”

The show is put on by Oxford County Junior Farmers with 250 volunteers contributing 1,500 hours.

“It’s exciting and I enjoy it,” Janssen said “All the money goes back into the community.”

Since 2011 they have donated $210,000 to local charities.

Volunteer Katelynn Berger said she enjoys the “social aspect of the show.

“”It’s also one of the best tractors pulls in Ontario,” she said.

Last year they donated to the United Way, Von Oxford and the Salvation Army Food Bank.