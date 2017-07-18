Highway 401: Cleanup from collision in westbound lanes near Ingersoll continues
OPP Const. Stacey Culbert stands at the scene of a post-crash 'debris explosion' that shut down Hwy. 401 near Ingersoll Tuesday.
Police have reopened one lane of westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll after a Canadian Blood Services van was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Oxford County OPP Const. Stacey Culbert said it’s believed an unsafe lane change led to a collision between the van and a tractor trailer, causing the van to “spin out of control” and strike the centre median.
That caused a “debris explosion” from the van, she said.
Only minor injuries were suffered in the crash, Stacey said.
Oxford County OPP- Update on 401 Crash - PC Stacey Culbert https://t.co/14u9ntIBgx— OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 18, 2017