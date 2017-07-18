A two vehicle collisions caused a major traffic jam on Highway 401 west in South-West Oxford Township Tuesday morning.

Oxford County OPP responded to the collision at approximately 7:20 a.m., where a box truck travelling westbound on Highway 401 collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer that was headed in the same direction.

Const. Stacey Culbert said the impact of the collision resulted in the box truck hitting the centre median.

“That caused the enclosed portion of the truck to implode,” Culbert said. “What happened was it shattered debris from the box truck. The enclosed portion of that truck completely fell apart upon impact.”

The 45-year-old driver of the box truck from London was then able to drive the front part of his truck off to the side of the road, leaving the box part spread across three lanes of traffic.

The driver of the box truck did sustain some minor injuries and had to be taken to an area hospital, while the male driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The highway had to be closed in the area of Foldens Line and Plank Line for several hours to assist with the clean-up and was re-opened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

The driver of the box truck was charged with careless driving.

“For about a good hour and a half all three lanes were closed until we could get some heavy tows in there,” Culbert said. “Then we were able to open up land three, so the right lane was open for a good hour before we were able to clean up all three lanes.”

Culbert said they were “pretty fortunate today,” as no other vehicles were involved in a second collision.

Traffic should be moving normally in that area now, but the police constable said they would like to remind people to slow down because there is construction in that area as well.

bchessell@postmedia.com