Tourism Oxford wants local businesses and attractions to know about signage.

Canadian TODS Limited and Tourism Oxford have partnered to host an information session about the Tourism-Oriented Signing (TODS) program, which allows select locations to place signs along Ontario roadways to help motorists locate tourist attractions, operations and services.

Tourism specialist Meredith Maywood said that a lot of people are familiar with TODS signs on highways, but those signs can also be put on county roads.

"We're just trying to raise awareness for people to know about the program who might want to be getting a sign for their tourism-based business," Maywood said. "We're going to talk about the criteria for the program because only certain types of businesses can apply. We're going to talk about the pricing and answer any questions people might have.

"It's a good opportunity to get all of the information you need in one session about the program."

The types of businesses that can apply for a TODS is quite extensive, - everything from farm gates to attractions and restaurants.

"There are also opportunities for people who operate farm retail or if they're producing an artisanal product," Maywood said. "If they are a cheesemaker or a chocolatier, if they're manufacturing something along those lines, they can apply."

There have been some changes to the criteria for TODS that have been made in the past year.

Maywood said, for example, rural downtowns can now apply if they have the appropriate number of the businesses and population size.

"It's a good chance to learn about some of the changes and the program overall," she said.

The information session takes place on July 19 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Oxford County administration building at 21 Reeve St. in Woodstock.

For more information on the TODS program visit www.mtc. on.ca/en/tourism/tods.shtml. To register for the information session, go to events.r20.constant contact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk =a07eeb9qoptea76db03.

bchessell@postmedia.com