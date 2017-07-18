The trolls will descend on Southside Park later this month.

Oxford County and What the Health will be hosting their fifth annual smoke-free movie night on July 21, showing the 2017 kids film Trolls.

The animated comedy is the perfect choice for young kids, and most importantly, features no smoking whatsoever.

"Movies and television are one of the last places that tobacco companies can market to youth," Olivia Gudziewski, a member of What the Health, said. "So what we found is that nearly half of the top grossing movies between 2004 and 2016 did show tobacco ... 80 per cent of those movies are youth rated."

Gudziewski said they are asking the Ontario Film Review Board to change how it rates films, automatically giving any film that features smoking an 18A rating.

"When the Ontario Film Review Board looks at criteria to judge films, they look at profanity, nudity, violence, all of this different content, but they never have tobacco as one of their rating factors," the What the Health member said. "So what we're asking them to do is consider tobacco in their rating factors ... and that every single film that has tobacco should be rated 18A."

The smoke-free event will also feature games for the kids attending and one of the characters from the film will be there as a special guest.

"We're going to have Princess Poppy from the Trolls movie visiting us this year," Gudziewski said. "Once it's dusk, we're going to play the movie."

Before the movie is shown, What the Health also plans to show a PSA advocating a smokefree lifestyle.

The event is completely free to attend, but they are asking for people to bring non-perishable food items to donate.

The event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. at Southside Park on July 21.

