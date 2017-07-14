OPP have charged a 38-year-old man following the investigation of an incident at a John Street residence in Ingersoll.

On Wednesday, July 12 at approximately 9:49 a.m., police were contacted by a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious incident.

Officers arrived on scene and located the male who was taken into custody without incident.

The man is charged with possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, mischief under $5,000 and disturbing the peace.

OPP are investigating several thefts from outbuildings across the county including the theft of an ATV from an East-Zorra Tavistock barn and a second ATV that was stolen from behind a shed on the 1st Line.

The first ATVs is described as a 2008, black coloured, Honda TRX420 valued at approximately $5,000 dollars and the second is a 2013, green coloured, Arctic Cat 700 valued at approximately $8,500 dollars.

They are also investigating thefts of licence plates from a vehicle in Ingersoll, a custom trailer hitch with a built-in step from the rear of a pick up truck in East Zorra-Tavistock and the theft of a battery from a riding lawn mover Norwich.

If anyone has any information they are being asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP are reminding all residents to secure and lock their sheds, garages and outbuildings and to contact police immediately if they observe any suspicious activity.

