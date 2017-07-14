Zorra council was aware that an intersection was thought to be problematic and was working to find a remedy months before two recent serious crashes.

A Zorra Township crash at the intersection of Road 74 and Line 31 May 29 resulted in the death of an Oakville woman and a crash Tuesday morning resulted in an Ingersoll woman suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Road 74 has two stop signs for drivers travelling east and west at the intersection, but Line 31 does not.

Don MacLeod, CAO of the Township of Zorra, said it is “common knowledge” there were some issues with sight lines at the intersection. In fact, public works had removed several trees in 2016 for the benefit of drivers travelling on Road 74.

But council had also ordered a sight-line review by a road specialist from its insurance provider, Frank Cowan Company, regarding the intersection.

Zorra council received a report in early April from Frank Cowan Company, which assessed the intersection on March 3.

MacLeod said the insurance report concluded that, on the 31st Line heading north, there are problems for drivers with sight lines but not with the sight lines at the stop signs.

“Once stopped, the report said the sight lines were clear,” MacLeod said.

The township is currently in the process of getting a quote to determine "the sight stopping distance due to the hill on the 31st Line."

“This will allow determination of the proper sight triangles for the intersection,” the Zorra report read.

MacLeod said council is also waiting for a release of a report by the OPP’s traffic reconstruction team of the fatal crash.

“If any improvements are necessary, we will make the changes,” MacLeod said. “When fatalities and serious injuries occur, it disconcerting for everyone. We want to make sure the intersection is safe for everybody.”

