TILLSONBURG -

The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association announced today it is hosting an open house July 17-18 featuring a cross-country commemorative warplane tour known as VIMY FLIGHT at Tillsonburg Regional Airport.

Static displays will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both days and the event is free and open to the public.

Vimy Flight is a team of dedicated volunteer pilots and ground support that had the honour of performing a commemorative bi-plane fly-past over the Vimy Ridge Memorial in Vimy, France this past April 9, 2017. The team is now bringing Vimy home with its Birth of A Nation Tour spanning the country from coast to coast, engaging with communities to honour Canadian heroes of the past 100 years and to celebrate Canada’s 150th year of nationhood.

The two-day event at Tillsonburg Regional Airport gives the public the opportunity to see the vintage First World War aircraft and meet the crew. The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association will also be displaying some of its Second World War training aircraft and allowing the public to tour its facilities and displays.

Weather permitting, two Vimy Flight aircraft are scheduled to arrive at Tillsonburg Regional Airport at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17. The aircraft will take to the skies for some local flying on Tuesday morning and are scheduled to depart Tillsonburg on Wednesday.

For more information on Vimy Flight, visit www.vimyflight.ca.

ABOUT CHAA

The Canadian Harvard Aircraft Association was formed in 1985 and is a dedicated group of volunteers based at the Tillsonburg Regional Airport in southwestern Ontario. Its mission is to acquire, preserve, restore, maintain, display and demonstrate the Harvard and other training aircraft associated with the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan and the Royal Canadian Air Force. For more information visit www.harvards.com.

Vimy Flight Tribute - From Abbotsford, B.C. (YouTube)

Vimy Flight 360 (Facebook)