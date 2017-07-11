Second serious crash in as many months on the 31st Line at Road 74
An Ingersoll woman suffered serious but non life threatening injuries following a Zorra Township crash early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred on the 31st Line at Road 74 at approximately 7:27 a.m.
OPP said a Mazda pick-up truck was travelling east on Road 74 when it struck a Jeep SUV, which was travelling northbound on 31st Line.
The initial impact occurred within the intersection then both vehicles left the roadway and entered the northeast ditch.
During the collision, a street sign, stop sign and a hydro pole were struck.
The lone adult female driver from Ingersoll was transported to area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The lone adult male driver of the pick-up truck was taken to area hospital with minor injuries.
The 33-year-old male driver from East Zorra-Tavistock Township has been charged with fail to yield to through traffic.
This is the second crash that has occurred at the same intersection in recent months.
On May 29, a crash at the same intersection resulted in the death of an Oakville resident.