An Ingersoll woman suffered serious but non life threatening injuries following a Zorra Township crash early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on the 31st Line at Road 74 at approximately 7:27 a.m.

OPP said a Mazda pick-up truck was travelling east on Road 74 when it struck a Jeep SUV, which was travelling northbound on 31st Line.

The initial impact occurred within the intersection then both vehicles left the roadway and entered the northeast ditch.

During the collision, a street sign, stop sign and a hydro pole were struck.

The lone adult female driver from Ingersoll was transported to area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The lone adult male driver of the pick-up truck was taken to area hospital with minor injuries.

The 33-year-old male driver from East Zorra-Tavistock Township has been charged with fail to yield to through traffic.

This is the second crash that has occurred at the same intersection in recent months.

On May 29, a crash at the same intersection resulted in the death of an Oakville resident.

