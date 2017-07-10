A deluge of rain couldn’t stop the music at Ingersoll’s Canterbury Folk Festival Friday evening, but thunder and lightening shut it down for a while.

But a real treat was waiting for those who stuck it out to the very end.

“We had the best time,” said Brenda Boswell, head of marketing and promotions for the festival. “We went over to the beer tent and had a big house party.”

Washed out of the main stage, both Red Moon Road and Lennie Gallant performed sets with a lucky few “getting the show of a lifetime.”

“In all my years at the festival, it was the most fun I ever had,” Boswell said. “We thought it was going to be a disaster. Lennie Gallant’s performance was the best I had ever seen.”

Gallant, who had performed the night before at the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, wasn’t bothered by the fact he had to perform on top of a picnic table under the beer tent due to the soggy conditions.

“There is something magic in pulling it off like that,” Gallant said.

By Saturday the sun was again shining and Boswell said the free three-day festival was attracting lots of attention due to “the names we have here.”

Performances on Saturday night included Pavlo, Ian Thomas and Valdy, with The Once closing the festival on Sunday.

“We have all the top folk performers, all in one place,” she said.

In fact, some of the performers actually stepped up to help volunteer at the festival, which was a little short staffed.

Musician Beaker Granger of RPR, who was scheduled to perform Friday and Sunday, often returns to festival as a volunteer even when he isn’t performing there.

On Saturday he happily helped transport musicians by golf cart across the festival grounds.

“The people of Ingersoll are the main reason — there is a very welcoming atmosphere at this festival,” he said. “If I moved (from my home in) Meaford, I would move here.”

Sweaburg musician Bruce Jakeman, who has performed at the festival for 10 years, played his heart out in the gazebo Saturday afternoon with the likes of Lennie Gallant, The Once, Glenn McFarlane and Darren McMullen.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “I’m really nobody and to be up here with recording artists — it’s a great feeling. You’re kind of tapping your foot.”

HRivers@postmedia.com