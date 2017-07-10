A collision westbound on Highway 401 just east of Highway 59 and Norwich Avenue closed the highway and snarled Woodstock traffic but only resulted in minor injuries.

Oxford OPP Const Stacey Culbert said three vehicles were involved including the first vehicle, which was a possible black pickup truck with a four-wheeler in the back of the truck bed.

It was travelling in lane three when it made an unsafe lane change causing a car travelling in lane two to swerve to avoid colliding with the pick-up truck.

That vehicle lost control and spun into lane one or the shoulder lane.

A transport truck and trailer slowed down to avoid striking the car but it ended up colliding with it and both vehicles came to rest blocking all three lanes of the highway.

The pick-up truck failed to stop at scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were transported by Oxford EMS to area hospital with minor injuries while the tractor trailer driver had no injuries.

Woodstock Fire also attended the scene.

All lanes of Highway 401 re-opened at around 2:20 p.m.

